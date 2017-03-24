× Elmwood Pastry Shop serving up the best for more than 60 years

WEST HARTFORD — If you are searching for an old-fashioned bakery, look no further than West Hartford where one of the last remaining places of its kind still serves up sweet treats.

The Elmwood Pastry Shop is the oldest Polish bakery in the area and has been in the same location for over six decades.

From fresh baked goods that are made from scratch including donuts (between 30 & 60 dozen daily!), pies, and pastries to breads, cakes and the popular “Racetrack” which is a danish coffee cake that yields 10 or 12 slices.

Owner Richard Winalski, his wife Caroline and son Jonathan make this a true family affair that you can taste in every homemade treat. If you get there early enough, the donuts and bread are served warm, while supplies last.

