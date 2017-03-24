× Former East Windsor priest sentenced to jail for providing explosive materials to a teen

EAST WINDSOR — Former East Windsor Catholic priest, Paul Gotta, 58, of St. Philip Church, was sentenced to jail time after pleading guilty to explosive and firearm charges.

On March 24, U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatting, sentenced Gotta to nine months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for explosives and firearms offenses.

In July 2012, Police said Gotta gave $350 to a 17-year-old male to purchase a handgun for him in Arizona with a fake identification to do so. In November 2012, Gotta also aided the teen in the purchase of thousands of rounds of handgun ammunition.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the East Windsor Police Department, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert M. Spector.