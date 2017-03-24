× Hamden police investigating 2 incidents of food delivery driver robberies

HAMDEN — Police in Hamden are investigating after people tried to rob two different food delivery drivers.

On Wednesday, March 22, around 8:30 p.m. police were called to Legend Pizza on Dixwell Ave. Investigators said an employee was delivering food to Fourth Street when they were met by a black female in her early teen with braided hair. While she distracted the employee, four teenage males surrounded him. One of them had a knife. The group stole two cell phones and money from the employee, police said, then they ran off.

On Thursday, March 23, around 9:15 p.m. a China Wok employee was making a delivery on North Street. As the employee drove through the neighborhood, a concerned citizen, who heard of the robbery the night before, approached the driver and told him to “go.” The neighbor said he had seen “four suspicious males” walking in the area.

The employee drove off, but soon stopped at a stop sign. That’s when, police said, three of the males approached his car and tried to open the doors. The employee was able to drive away, police said.

The individuals are described as black males, who were wearing dark-colored clothing. One of them had dreadlocks.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Detective Brian Stewart of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4040.