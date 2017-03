TOLLAND — I-84 was closed in both directions in Tolland Friday morning due to a tractor trailer fire. As of 5:30 a.m. just the westbound side remains closed.

Connecticut State Police say the truck was carrying canned goods.

No one was injured.

You’re asked to reduce your speed in the area or seek an alternate route.

The closure was announced at 5:05 a.m. and delays started to build up by 5:15 a.m.