× Local nonprofits advance to ‘Philanthropic Four’ in Brackets for Good Tournament

HARTFORD – And then there were four.

The third round of Connecticut’s Brackets for Good Tournament came to a close Friday as local nonprofits compete head-to-head for donations.

Heading into the final “Philanthropic Four” round are Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center, Capital City Education Alliance, Community Mental Health Affiliates and Hartford City Mission.

The four nonprofits are in the running for a $10,000 Championship grant. So far, Hartford-area nonprofits have raised more money than in any of six first-year cities conducting tournaments this year.

Area nonprofit organizations have raised a total $129,479 in the competitive fundraising tournament Brackets for Good.

This tournament is a an online fundraiser where every dollar equals a point and organizations with the most points advance. In each new round, the points reset but the charity keeps the money raised. The final champion will receive an additional $10,000 from Stanley Black & Decker.