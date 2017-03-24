New Park Brewing set for grand opening this weekend in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — A craft brewery is opening up in West Hartford this weekend making it the first in town.

The Hartford Courant reports New Park Brewing will start off serving four specialty beers on tap at their 2500 square foot brewery and tap-room.

The indoor space has seating for 80 people and there’s also space for about 30 people on the outdoor patio. The grand opening is set for Saturday, March 25 from noon to 10 p.m.

The New Park Brewing is located at 485 New Park Avenue.

Local food trucks will be on site all day long, but you can also bring your own food.