Police: Woman charged people over $25,000 in credit fraud in Westport

WESTPORT — A New York woman is facing criminal charges after police said she obtained credit card information from several people, charging them thousands of dollars.

39-year-old Rachael Alexander of Oceanside, N.Y., is charged with identity theft in the first degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the first degree, larceny in the first degree, larceny in the second degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the second degree, conspiracy to commit identity theft, conspiracy to commit illegal use of credit card and illegal use of credit card.

In November 2014, a victim had told Westport Police that their credit card had fraudulent activity. Police said $13,000 was charged to the victim’s credit card from a fraudulent company. During their investigation, they spotted multiple fraudulent companies that were created by Alexander and a co-conspirator.

Police said Alexander received credit card information from victims, then would bill a “phony” company that she created. A total of $27,000 were charged to their credit cards in the Westport case. She is also being investigated by two other towns for similar incidents.

Alexander is being held on a $85,000 bail and is due in a Stamford Court on April 7. The co-conspirator has yet to be arrested.