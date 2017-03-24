Quinnipiac women’s basketball focused on Sweet 16 matchup against South Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, CA -- The No. 12 seeded Quinnipiac women's basketball team are looking to continue their historic journey in this year's NCAA Tournament, as they take on top seeded South Carolina in the Sweet 16.

The Bobcats made school history in the first round of the tournament, after defeating No. 5 Marquette, 68-65, capturing their first ever NCAA Tournament win. The Bobcats would then go on to defeat No. 4 Miami, 85-78.

And here they are now, in the Sweet 16 for the first time ever. With their confidence at an all-time high, the Bobcats are looking to continue their story book tale with a win over South Carolina.

Tip-off is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. in Stockton, California.