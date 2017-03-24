Remembering a South Windsor student through scholarships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Todd Walter and Logan Gregory

SOUTH WINDSOR -- Kenny Offiaeli loved basketball but he passed away from cardiac arrest during a game.

Students come to the annual basketball tournament in his honor. Students said they are showing their respect and to remember the impact he had on the school.

Proceeds from donations and sales of items like t-shirts fund the scholarship in Kenny's name.

"The money we raise goes to an eight grade scholarship the students get at the end of the year," said Travis Edwards, a coach at Timothy Edwards. " We have three teams and two students on each team get the scholarship."

Organizing the event is a team effort. "A lot of the credit goes to the administration. Coach Edwards and Mrs. Larson do all the work along with teachers volunteering and some of the parents," said Coach Craig Zimmerman.

