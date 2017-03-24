State Police: 2 teens arrested after multi-town chase in stolen car

PLAINFIELD — Two teens were arrested Thursday night after leading police on a chase through several towns in a stolen car.

It all started when Plainfield Police tried to stop the white Chevy Impala but they stopped chasing at the Killingly town line, where Troop D Troopers picked it back up. They attempted to stop the car at the town line, but it kept going.

The pursuit continued west on to Route 6 and into the town of Brooklyn. Troopers tried boxing in the car and rolling it to a a stop, but the car swerved right and then struck several mail boxes.

Then, the car swerved intentionally striking the passenger side of a cruiser, police said. That crash caused the police car to slam into a tree head on.

The Impala drove off the road and then struck a stone wall near Route 6 and Laurel Hill in the town of Brooklyn.

Troopers took the suspects into custody: Driver, Chad Barrett, 18, and passenger, Nathan Cordell, 19.

The trooper in the car that was struck was taken to Backus Plainfield Urgent Care where he treated for minor injuries and released.

Barrett declined medical attention and Cordell was taken to Day Kimball Hospital for minor injuries and released.

Cordell was held on a $5,000 bond and Barrett faces multiple charges including Reckless Driving, Driving without a Licence, and Larcen. He is being held on $50,000 bond and will appear in Danielson Court on Friday.