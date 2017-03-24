UConn women set to take on UCLA in Sweet 16 showdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- The UConn women have returned to the Sweet 16, where they will face off against UCLA on Saturday from the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport.

Yet, the Bruins will prove to be a difficult task, as they boast two standout players that could give the Huskies fits in their Regional Semifinal match up in Monique Billings, a 6-foot-4 standout post player, and Jordin Canada, who is averaging 14 assists per game during the first two rounds of the tournament.

“One of our main things is to slow down the transition game, and I think trying to limit the amount of touches that Canada has,” said UConn junior guard Kia Nurse. “That’s probably a big thing for us, just because she has the ability to do so many things. Not only off the dribble, but finding people, running the offense.”

UConn senior guard Saniya Chong, will have the first crack at stopping Canada.

“She’s a great point guard. She’s out there, she has the ball in her hands all the time. She can get to the basket, score points; whatever she wants,” Chong said. “We need to stop, basically, limit the things that she does best.”

As for Billings, the Huskies may have a difficult time matching up with Billings. The Bruins' junior has recorded 18 double-doubles this season and will assuredly have plenty of battles with UConn’s junior forward Gabby Williams and sophomore forward Napheesa Collier on the glass.

“(Canada and Billings’) development coincides with UCLA’s growth,” said UConn head coach Geno Auriemma. “So they’ve got really good pieces of the puzzle that all kind of fit.”

The match up between the Huskies and Bruins will decide the second finalist for the Bridgeport Regional.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

