Watch Live: Many think April the Giraffe’s ‘positioning & behavior’ could indicate she’s almost ready

HARPURSVILLE, NY — April the Giraffe has people across the globe wondering, could today be the day? Her vet reports that her positioning and behavior could indicate the time is near.

“Both Keepers and Vet report further back end swell, no change in discharge or lactation,” they wrote on Facebook.

Animal Adventure Park began livestreaming on YouTube on February 23 as April prepared to give birth, drawing worldwide attention. This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.