1 person dead in incident involving a tree in Canterbury

CANTERBURY — One person was killed after bring trapped under a tree Saturday.

Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications said first responders responded to reports of a tree that had fallen on a person on Goodwin Road. The victim was removed from under the tree but was reported dead.

State police said the person was doing tree work at the time when the incident occurred.

State police are still investigating the incident. The identification and age of the victim has not been released yet.