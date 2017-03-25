12-year-old from West Haven wins spelling bee competition  

WEST HARTFORD — Arin Bhandari won the state spelling bee Saturday in West Hartford.

He was part of 37 students from 27 towns to take part in the competition. Bhandari was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from St. Joseph University.

“It was nerve wrecking on that stage, especially when I got to the championship word. I was like “I did it, I did it, I made it to Nationals,” said Bhandari.

His winning word was onus.

Later this year, Bhandari will represent Connecticut at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland.