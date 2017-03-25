× Balance effort pushes Huskies past Bruins; advances to Elite Eight

BRIDGEPORT — Four Huskies scored in double figures in a 86-71 defeat over No. 4 UCLA in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies trailed 9-2 in the early minutes of the first quarter, but closed the quarter out on a 20-4 run. UConn would continue its dominance heading into the half where they led, 48-31.

In the second half, the Huskies would continue to build on its lead en route to their 110 consecutive win, advancing to the Elite Eight for the 12th consecutive year.

Sophomore Napheesa Collier finished with a game-high, 27 points along with 14 rebounds and 5 assists. Junior Gabby Williams recorded 17 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Senior Saniya Chong chipped in with 16 points and sophomore Katie Lou Samuelson poured in 15 points.

The top-seeded Huskies will take on the No. 10 Oregon on March 31.

