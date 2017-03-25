Chilly weekend mixed with scattered showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This evening through Sunday won't be the most beautiful days by any means, as a stationary front sets up essentially right over us. Highs will be in the 40s with mostly cloudy skies and waves of showers. There will be a few scattered showers this evening as a cold front moves through the area.

Unsettled weather continues into Monday and Tuesday, but we should start to see some better weather by the middle/end of next week. Drier and warmer weather should be around the area, which I'm sure a lot of people will be looking forward to.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Cold, take caution of icy spots. High 40s

Sunday: Chance for some more showers with some wintry mix in northern CT. Highs: 35-40.

Monday: Periods of rain. High: 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with the chance for a few showers. Periods of rain. High: 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 50s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High: Upper 50s

Friday: Partly sunny. High: Low 50s

