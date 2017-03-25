East Haven Police release dashcam video of chase involving a 14-year-old in a stolen car

EAST HAVEN — Police have released dashcam video stemming from a police chase involving a 14-year-old in a stolen car.

The teenager was injured after crashing in a stolen car in East Haven in the early morning of March 22nd. Police said the driver was a 14-year-old boy.

An officer responded to a report of a stolen car on Thompson Avenue around 3:23 a.m. While on the way to the call, the officer saw a car matching the description of the stolen vehicle with its lights off at a stop light. The officer pulled up beside the car and motioned the driver to roll down his window. The driver ignored him then took off on Main Street, police said.

The officer turned around to chase the car, but lost sight of him. Moments later, the officer found the car had crashed into two poles and knocked wires down in the area of 510 Main St. Police said from the time the officer called in the pursuit, to the time he came upon the crash, 21 seconds went by and the stolen car traveled just a half mile.

The driver got out of the car, and was taken into custody. Police said he was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Officials said the car had been taken from a family member. Police said the crash is under investigation and charges will be filed at a later date.