Newtown Police and FBI investigating after pipe bombs found

NEWTOWN — Newtown Police and the FBI are investigating after police say pipe bombs were found in the area of 301 South Main Street Friday evening.

Police were called to the trailer park at South Main Street around 7:30 p.m. for a report of vandalism to a motor vehicle. Officer Pirhala arrived at the scene, and was shown two suspicious devices that appeared to be pipe bombs. The immediate area was cleared and assistance from the Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad was requested.

Members of the bomb squad arrived on scene and safely removed the devices. An examination showed that the devices were filled with an energetic substance. It will be sent to a forensic laboratory for more analysis according to police.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone having any information is asked to contact the Newtown Police at 203-426-5841.