Quinnipiac falls to top-seeded South Carolina in Sweet 16

STOCKTON, CA — No. 12 Quinnipiac Bobcats fell to top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks this evening, 110-58.

The Bobcats offense got off to a slow start, trailing at the end of the first quarter, 22-7. In the second quarter, shots started to fall for the Bobcats, scoring 20 points in the quarter alone, but trailed at the half, 45-27.

In the second half, the Gamecocks would continue to pull away, defeating the Bobcats to advance to the Elite Eight.

Senior Adily Martucci and sophomore Jen Fay both scored 12 points for the Bobcats who finished the season with a 29-7 record.

This season was one to remember for the Bobcats who made history. The Bobcats secured their first ever NCAA Tournament wins after defeating No. 5 Marquette, 68-65 and No. 4 Miami, 85-78.