× Shelton Police arrest Waterbury man in connection with attempted carjacking

SHELTON — Shelton Police arrested a man they say attempted to car jack a woman outside a dental office.

The victim had called the Shelton Police Department after she parked her car in front of Family Dental at 169 Center Street in Shelton, and a man, Gerardo Retamar, 37, of Waterbury, approached her. He was wearing a tank top, sweatpants, and no shoes. Retamar tried to open her car door and attempted to get in and grab her keys.

The victim began to scream and an employee from Family Dental came to help, and Retamar fled the scene.

Minutes later, an undercover Shelton officer was in the area, and took him into custody.

Retamar attempted to use a false name, but police were able to positively identify him through fingerprints.

Retamar is being charged with attempted robbery, burglary, and criminal impersonation. He was released on $30,000 bond and will be in Derby Superior Court April 7th.