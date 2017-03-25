The Stan Simpson Show: A look at Gov. Malloy’s budget agenda

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Gov. Dannel Malloy reminded the public this week that he is still very much focused on this budget agenda to revamp how cities and towns are funded by the state.

Gov. Malloy wants to shift money from wealthier districts to poorer ones and has been receiving push back from those affluent communities.

Will Gov. Malloy have the votes he needs to pass his $20 billion budget? Or is this plan, as some lawmakers have suggested, dead on arrival?

Christine Stuart, editor of CT News Junkie joins Stan Simpson to share her observations.