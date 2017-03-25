The Stan Simpson Show: Can new revenue from marijuana, tolls, casino help balance Connecticut’s budget?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Connecticut is facing yet another $1 billion budget shortfall. Will new revenue come from proposals to legalize marijuana, add more highway tolls and casino expansions?

"This is the first time we had four bills on legalizing marijuana," said editor of CT News Junkie Christine Stuart. "We have some republican support for it, on how it would be taxed and who would control what."

Despite holding a conference on the legalization of marijuana Wednesday, Stuart said the the bill isn't going anywhere anytime soon, at least this year.