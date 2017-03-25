The Stan Simpson Show: UConn Men’s Hoops post first losing record in 30 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- While the women's basketball teams from UConn and Quinnipiac are enjoying promising runs in the NCAA tournament, the UConn men are out of the postseason picture.

Head Coach Kevin Ollie’s Huskies put up a sub-500 record and the worst season for the men's team in 30 years. Hartford Courant’s Dom Amore sits with Stan Simpson to talk about whether the men's team is poised for a comeback next year.

Do you think the men's team can make it back to being one of the top teams in the country?