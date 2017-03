× 2-year-old taken to the hospital after incident in Killingly

KILLINGLY — State Police from Troop D responded to a report of a toddler possibly being struck by a car Saturday afternoon.

State police said the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Ledge Road in Killingly.

State police said it is unknown if the child was struck by a car but was transported to Hasbro Hospital for evaluation. This incident remains under investigation.

