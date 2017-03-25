Tracking scattered showers for the weekend; temps increasing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We'll have some slightly milder air coming in for the next few days, but it comes along with some unsettled weather.

Saturday and Sunday won't be the most beautiful days by any means, as a stationary front sets up essentially right over us. Highs will be in the 40s with mostly cloudy skies and waves of showers. The first half of Saturday should be dry, but that shower chance increases as the afternoon goes on.

Unsettled weather continues into Monday and Tuesday, but we should start to see some better weather by the middle/end of next week. Drier and warmer weather should be around the area, which I'm sure a lot of people will be looking forward to!

Forecast Details:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Chance for rain with some wintry mix in northern CT. Highs: 30s.

