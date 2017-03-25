× Two people arrested after violent robbery in a Bristol park

BRISTOL — Police say two people have been arrested after they robbed a man Friday night.

On Friday night, around 8:00 p.m., police say a 28-year-old man fled to a nearby residence on Moody Street after being robbed at Page Park.

The homeowner called Bristol Police, and a description was provided on the suspect’s car. Officers were able to locate and stop the car and detained two suspects the victim positively identified.

The victim was assaulted by both suspects then had money and other possessions forcibly taken from him as they were parked in Page Park. The victim was then told to get out of the car.

The victim had sustained facial injuries, but declined medical care.

Police arrested Jeffrey Bowman, 18, of Southington, charged with Robbery, Assault, and Breach of Peace. He is being helped on a $50,000 bond.

Also arrested, Amarillys Nieves, 21, of Plantsville, charged with Robbery, Assault, and Breach of Peace. She was issued a $25,000 bond, and is being held for parole violation.

Both are to be presented at Bristol Superior Court on Monday.