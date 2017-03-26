Colder Sunday; possible light wintry mix into early Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colder air has infiltrated all of New England this evening and will last through the rest of the weekend, Expect temperatures to take another dip along with and several chances for light rain and a light wintry Sunday night into early Monday morning.

A cold front has slipped off to our south where it has stalled for now. Sunday will be a few degrees colder with highs only in the 30s with raw NE wind. There maybe a little sunshine to start your Sunday but clouds will win out the day, and eventually, some light rain and that wintry mix will develop late in the day or at night. Not expecting heavy precipitation but it will not take much freezing rain and sleet to cause travel headaches by the Monday morning commute. The wintry mix is part of a cold front that will move back north as warm front on Monday, changing any frozen precipitation back to rain during the mid-morning hours. Again, some of the roads could become slick prior to the change-over, so exercise caution and allow extra time to reach your destination Monday morning.

Unsettled weather continues into Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday with another round of rain showers, but we start to see some better weather by the middle/end of next week. Drier and warmer weather should be around the area, which I'm sure a lot of people will be looking forward to.

Be sure to download the FOX61 Weather app for the latest.

Forecast Details:

Sunday: Chance for some more showers with some wintry mix in northern CT. Highs: 35-40.

Sunday night: Chance for a light wintry mix. Low: 30-35.

Monday: Watch for icy spits early, otherwise wintry mix changes over to rain. High: 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer, chance for a few afternoon and evening showers. High: 55-60.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 50s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High: Upper 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 50s

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.