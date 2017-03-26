× DeLauro to meet with families who rely on federal heating assistance

DERBY — The fight over federal heating aid heads to Derby Monday.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro will meet with families who rely on the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

DeLauro said she’s concerned about President Trump’s proposal to eliminate the program in his 2018 budget plan.

President Trump has proposed eliminating LIHEAP as part of his 2018 budget, cutting $3.8 billion in funding for a program

Last year Connecticut received more than $80 million from the program, which helped more than 110,000 families across the state.

DeLauro will visit TEAM, Inc. in Derby. TEAM, Inc. serves individuals and families in Connecticut communities, providing energy assistance to help keep households warm and safe during the winter months.