Johnny’s Jog in West Hartford center benefits local charities

WEST HARTFORD – Hundreds turned out in West Hartford center Sunday for Johnny’s Jog.

The Saint Patrick’s Day themed 5-k is inspired by 9-year-old Johnny Moran.

He passed away last year after suffering from a rare medical condition that affects the nervous system.

His family was so overwhelmed by the support they received from the community during his fight, they wanted to find a way to give back.

For seven years, it’s been held in West Hartford‘s Blue Back Square and so far has raised more than $200k for 3 local charities: Covenant Prep School, the Molly Ann Tango Foundation and The Miracle League of West Hartford.

About 600 people ran in Sunday’s jog.