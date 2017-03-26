× Preston restaurant that was the talk of the town is closing its doors

PRESTON — Parke’s Place dished out food and conversation for the last time Sunday.

Parke Spicer opened his namesake breakfast and lunch restaurant twenty years ago.

His daughter Beverly took over the family business in 2012.

It was a place for patrons to not only dine, but also participate in often heated, mostly political but always friendly debates.

According to the day the local hub was forced to close due to an issue with their lease.

Parke says he’s sad the doors are closing but he’ll always have fond memories of his place.

Parke gives thanks to all their loyal customers, but is telling them to stay hungry.

The discussion of opening a new Parke’s place is currently on the table.