Quinnipiac’s annual dance marathon raises $220,000 for CCMC

HAMDEN — More than 1,200 Quinnipiac students took part in a life changing event Saturday night.

And they did it while getting in some exercise and having fun.

The university’s annual dance marathon, or Q-thon, raised nearly $220,000 for the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

That’s double last year’s donations.

Fourteen miracle children attended the 10 hour marathon to cheer on the dancers and highlight how the children’s hospital saved their lives.

In February, 2,700 UConn students danced for 18 hours to raise money for CCMC as part of the HuskyTHON Dance Marathon. The amount raised this year was $836,174.52 according to organizers, more than $120,000 more than last year.