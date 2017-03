CLINTON — Police said they are looking for four people who they said stole $3,000 of merchandise on Sunday.

Clinton Police said four subjects were involved in shoplifting at Clinton Crossings. The suspects acted together, and filled shopping bags with clothing and left with out paying.

Anyone with information please contact the Clinton Police. Cpl. Kyle Strunjo at Kstunjo@clintonct.org or Jflynn@clintonct.org at 860-669-0451