Arrest made in 2016 wrong way fatal crash in Milford

MILFORD — State police have made an arrest in a fatal crash that happened in April 2016.

Shivam Patel, 23, of East Haven, turned himself in Friday to State Police and was charged with manslaughter in the second degree with a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, reckless driving, and driving the wrong way on the highway.

The charges stem from a crash that took place April 16, 2016 on I-95 Northbound near Exit 36 in Milford. Police said Patel was driving in the wrong direction when he hit a car driven by Terell Wilson, 24, of Norwich. Wilson later died of his injuries.

Patel was released on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.