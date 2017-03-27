Avery’s ‘Poop Chute Pop’ creating a buzz for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- March is Colorectal Awareness Month and in New Britain, they are coming together to support the cause and support a local firefighter stricken with the disease.

New Britain firefighter Scott Johnson, a father of three, was diagnosed with colorectal cancer two years ago and this month, his children wanted to come up with something creative to raise funds and awareness.

New Britain landmark Avery's Soda has stepped in to help and has just introduced a flavor sure to shock.

"This new flavor is Poop Chute Pop" laughed Avery's owner Rob Metz. The blue raspberry and lemon blend was recently launched to help raise money to fight colorectal cancer.

"When people see the name they think 'you guys have crossed the line,'" Metz said, "but then we tell them the story of what is going on and they say okay, I get it."

"We really wanted to make the public aware about this," said Caroline Johnson, Scott's wife.

The limited edition sodas sell for $2 a bottle and are on sale at Avery's Beverages on Corbin Avenue in New Britain. They will also be sold at the Team Johnson Walk to fight colorectal cancer on Sunday at 9 a.m. in Walnut Hill Park.

