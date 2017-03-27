× Blown transformer knocks out power to hundreds in Cheshire, Southington

HARTFORD — A transformer blew on 221 Burritt Street in Southington Monday morning, knocking out power to hundreds in Southington and neighboring Cheshire.

Eversource said the road will be closed for about four hours while crews repair or replace the transformer.

Both fire department crews and Eversource are on the scene.

As of 6:30 a.m., Eversource said 313 customers out of 11,376 were without power in Cheshire and 599 out of 19,718 customer are without power in Southington.

More information was not immediately available.