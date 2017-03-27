× Catholic school in Meriden to close at the end of the school year

MERIDEN – The Archdiocese announced Monday that Saint Joseph School in Meriden will close at the end of the school year.

The decision was made after a financial review which determined the school faced significant shortfalls if the school stayed open after June. The announcement was made by school pastor Rev. Gerald Dziedzic on Monday evening at a meeting for teachers, school board members, and families.

“It is with sadness in my heart that I have to make this announcement. Saint Joseph School, which is more than 100 years old, has served our community and its students extremely well, but the financial resources to continue are not available,” said Rev. Dziedzic.

Parish leaders hope Saint Joseph’s 149 students, in grades pre-k through grade eight, will transfer to Our Lady of Mount Carmel, less than a quarter of a mile away in Meriden.

Officials said OLMC School has over 200 students, enrolled in pre-k through grade eight, and will provide the room to accommodate Saint Joseph students. OLMC Principal Christa Chodkowski says she will welcome students and their families with open arms.