× Contractor arrested for theft after Westport family noticed belongings missing

WESTPORT — A Milford contractor is in Westport police custody after a family noticed that items in their house were missing.

On New’s Year day, 2017, police say they were dispatched to a Woodway Lane of a report of missing items from the house. Police say that Jeffery Chirillo, a contractor from Milford, had done work at the house and was left alone on multiple occasions.

In February, Chirillo was arrested for a separate incident invoking contractor fraud. While in custody, Chirillo, admitted to taking sunglasses and snow boots. After obtaining a warrant, police say they searched Chirillo’s apartment and located a pair of Sorel boots, a Northface jacket, Patagonia boots, and Polaroid Aviator sunglasses.

On March 26, Bridgeport police arrested Chirillo again and then turned over to Westport police.

Chirillo, 36, is charged with larceny in the third degree and being an unregistered home improvement contractor. He is being held on bond and expected in Norwalk court on April 4.