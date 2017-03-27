East Windsor police investigating armed robbery at 7-Eleven store

EAST WINDSOR — Police are investigating after they say a suspect robbed a 7-Eleven on South Main Street overnight.

According to police, around 1:56 a.m., a black male walked into 183 South Main Street and pointed a gun at the store clerk while demanding money be put in a plastic bag. He made off with about $300 in cash.

The suspect fled the scene on foot to Stoughton Road, where then it’s unclear if he had a getaway vehicle after police K-9 units couldn’t find him.

There were no injuries reported.

The suspect is about 6’0 and was wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, gloves and blue jeans. He is believed to be left handed.

If you have any information please contact EWPD at 860-292-8240.