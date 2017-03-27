× Final four groups challenging each other in Brackets for Good

HARTFORD – A March bracket that helps not for profits in the area is getting down to their final four.

Brackets for Good matches up local charities for a chance to raise more money for all their causes.

The matchups right now are the Community Mental Health affiliates going head to head with Capital City Education Alliance.

And the Boys and Girls Club of Bristol is challenging the Hartford City Mission.

These matchups end Tuesday night at midnight and then the championship round begins.

The entire competition has raised more than $100,000 for the more than 60 charities involved this year.

You can find out more here.