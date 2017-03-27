Hong Kong escalator suddenly reverses; Otis Elevator workers arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONG KONG -- Two Otis Elevator Company employees have been arrested in connection with an escalator that suddenly reversed injuring over a dozen people.

The escalator was apparently thrown into reverse and increased speed Saturday afternoon and sent people onto the ground and on top of each other. The incident happened at Mong Kok's Langham Place.

Two of the escalator mechanics were arrested after police said they tampered with the machinery after the accident. They worked for Otis Elevator Company.

Otis, a subsidiary of United Technologies, is based in Farmington.

A spokesman for Otis said that the arrests came as a surprise, and the company is committed to helping in the investigation.

More than 18 people were injured in the incident.