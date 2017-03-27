North Haven Police: Man pointed assault rifle at woman he thought was watching him

NORTH HAVEN — Police said a North Haven man was arrested for pointing a rifle at a woman sitting in her car because he thought she was watching him.

Police said that on Sunday just after midnight, a woman said she was parked at a North Haven Medical Center when a man approached her car with a rifle. Police said the woman told them the rifle was equipped with a red laser sight, and was pointed at her.

Police found Richard Avino at his home on Nettleton Avenue and Avino told them that he thought the woman was someone who was watching him. He approached her car with the laser-armed rifle planning to confront her, but realized he wasn’t being watched.

Police said the rifle was a banned assault weapon, and Avino did not possess the proper permits to own it. They said a second assault weapon was found in his house, and six guns in total were seized. Avino was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited assault weapon, reckless endangerment, threatening, risks of injury, and breach of peace.

Avino posted a $10,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, April 6.