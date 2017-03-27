× Pedestrian hit and killed in Waterbury

WATERBURY — An unidentified pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Monday night in Waterbury.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m., in the area of 5 Kaytonne Ave.

The victim was critically injured and rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital. They were admitted to the hospital’s trauma unit, where they went into cardiac arrest and died.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the Waterbury Police Dept. as they conduct their investigation.

