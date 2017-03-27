× Police arrest man for South Windsor church burglary

SOUTH WINDSOR — A Tarriffville man was arrested in South Windsor arrested Saturday, March 25. He later admitted to have robbed the Truth Baptist Church in South Windsor early Saturday morning.

Around 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, police say they were dispatched to the church on Burnham Street. Police say surveillance video captured the suspect inside the building.

A short time after, officers say they found a suspicious person sleeping in a car behind John Fitch Boulevard business store. The man was identified as the suspect in the burglary that occurred earlier in the day.

The man, Christopher Purdie of Tarriffville, later admitted to police he had committed this and many other burglaries at the church.

Purdie, 30, is being charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal attempt to commit larceny in the sixth degree, and possession of burglar’s tools. He is being on bond and will be in Manchester Superior Court on March 27.