Recipe – Vegan nacho cheese
HARTFORD — Katie Scott, New England Food Policy Coordinator for The Humane Society of the United States stopped by Good Day Connecticut to talk about “Meatless Monday” and to make vegan nacho cheese!
Vegan nacho cheese (Serves 8 – serving size 8 oz.)
Ingredients
- Potatoes – 2 cups
- Carrots – 1 cup
- Extra virgin olive oil – 1/3 cup
- Water – ½ cup
- Lemon juice – 1 tbsp.
- Nutritional yeast – ½ cup
- Salt – 1 Tsp.
- Garlic Powder -½ tsp.
- Onion Powder -½ tsp.
- Cayenne – 1 dash
Preparation
- Boil potatoes and carrots till tender about 20 minutes.
- When done drain and reserve liquid.
- Put all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
- If cheese is too thick add a little of the reserved liquid.
Serving Information
Cook elbow noodles and pour cheese over noodles for mac and cheese
