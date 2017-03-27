× Recipe – Vegan nacho cheese

HARTFORD — Katie Scott, New England Food Policy Coordinator for The Humane Society of the United States stopped by Good Day Connecticut to talk about “Meatless Monday” and to make vegan nacho cheese!

Vegan nacho cheese (Serves 8 – serving size 8 oz.)

Ingredients

Potatoes – 2 cups

Carrots – 1 cup

Extra virgin olive oil – 1/3 cup

Water – ½ cup

Lemon juice – 1 tbsp.

Nutritional yeast – ½ cup

Salt – 1 Tsp.

Garlic Powder -½ tsp.

Onion Powder -½ tsp.

Cayenne – 1 dash

Preparation

Boil potatoes and carrots till tender about 20 minutes. When done drain and reserve liquid. Put all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. If cheese is too thick add a little of the reserved liquid.

Serving Information

Cook elbow noodles and pour cheese over noodles for mac and cheese