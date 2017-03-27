Search continues Monday morning for hiker missing in Plainville woods

PLAINVILLE — Authorities said they plan to continue searching for a missing hiker who was last seen near the Metacomet Trail in Plainville over the weekend.

Police and fire crews searched Sunday for Arthur Williams, 64, along the 62-mile-long trail that runs through the central part of the state.

Farmington police also searched Rattlesnake Mountain in Farmington. The Connecticut State Police helicopter was also called in to assist Plainville police in the operation.

Police said Williams was last seen in Plainville on Saturday night and is considered a missing person. On Saturday night, shortly before midnight, Plainville police got a call from his family, who said that he had not returned home after leaving 12 hours earlier.

Police said Williams was last seen heading west on North Mountain Road in New Britain near the area of Pinnacle Mountain near the Metacomet Trail System. Family members told police that Williams was last seen wearing jeans, a camouflage jacket and a black backpack.

Police said the search will resume Monday morning if Williams has not been located. They don’t suspect foul play and are calling the operation a “non-emergency search and rescue.”