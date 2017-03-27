× Suspect to face judge in shooting death of 15-year-old Keon Huff

HARTFORD — Fifteen-year-old Keon Huff, Jr. was found shot in the head about a week ago in Hartford and Monday the teen accused of shooting him is due to appear in court.

The suspect’s name has not been released because he’s a juvenile. He is being charged with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit and tampering with evidence.

Friends of the victim said he was a promising basketball player and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said there was an effort to try to get Huff on the right track. He said he was not alone in this effort as many city leaders, residents and faith-based organizations are trying to help residents living in the city’s crime-ridden neighborhoods, like those in the North End.

“I sat with Keon on more than one occasion over the past year to talk about his life, his future,” said Bronin. “We will not accept this as normal. I wish we could change it overnight. I know we can’t but we can not ever accept this as normal.”

The suspect is currently being held on a $2 million bail at the CT Juvenile Detention Center