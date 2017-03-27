The Real Story: A look at Gov. Malloy’s ‘First Five’ program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Governor Malloy’s “First Five” program, which provides loans, grants and other aid to companies that might otherwise leave the state (or, to entice companies to move to the state) has come under pressure from state lawmakers, who want to have a say, going forward, on each negotiated deal. This, following the announcement of more than 200 layoffs by one recipient, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, which received a $51 million package three years ago.

Guest: Commissioner Catherine Smith, Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development