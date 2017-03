Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The legislature is considering three measures to change the state’s four-decades-old “Bottle Bill” law. One would do away with the nickel deposit, and instead impose a four-cent “fee.” Another proposal by Gov. Malloy would double the deposit to ten cents. The third would pay more to bottle redemption centers.

Guests: Rep. Mary Mushinsky (D) Wallingford, Lou Burch, Citizens Campaign for the Environment