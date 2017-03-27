× Three shot in Bridgeport due to dirt bike dispute

BRIDGEPORT — Police in Bridgeport said a shooting sparked by a dispute over a stolen dirt bike has left three men injured.

The Connecticut Post reports that police said about 11 people were gathered at the scene around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when the shooting occurred.

Capt. Brian Fitzgerald said one of the victims was shot in the foot and two others in the abdomen. The men were hospitalized in unknown condition.

Further details weren’t immediately available.