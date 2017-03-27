× UConn faces Oregon for berth in NCAA Final Four

BRIDGEPORT — The UConn Women’s Basketball team gets their shot at another NCAA Championship Final Four appearance if they beat Oregon Monday night.

The game starts at 7 p.m. in Bridgeport. The Huskies are undefeated.

Half the women’s Final Four field was filled in after two thrilling games Sunday. The other two spots in Dallas will be decided Monday when UConn faces upstart Oregon and South Carolina plays Florida State.

It took a huge second-half rally and one last defensive stop for Stanford to beat Notre Dame. The Cardinal will play the winner of the South Carolina-Florida State game. Stanford is joined in the Final Four by Mississippi State.

Need a cure for the Monday blues? Tune in at 7p.m. to root for the Huskies as they face the Oregon Ducks for a trip

UConn Women's Hoops (@UConnWBB) March 27, 2017

UConn’s Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson have been named to The Associated Press women’s basketball All-America team. This marked the fourth consecutive year that UConn had at least one All-American.

One year ago Monday, UConn won an unprecedented fourth straight women’s national championship, capping another perfect season by routing Syracuse 82-51.

FOX 61 is a proud sponsor of UConn athletics.